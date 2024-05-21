Biba 2024: Pen’s Nick Wright on staying disciplined and kissing frogs

Pen Underwriting’s chief development officer Nick Wright tackles consolidation in the managing general agents market, the risk of disintermediation for brokers, and the opportunities from artificial intelligence.

“They call me the frog kisser,” Wright told Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference last week. “You kiss loads of frogs and some of them don’t quite turn out [to be] what you want them to be.”

Wright’s role at Pen includes mergers and acquisitions.

The Gallagher-owned MGA purchased Tay River Holdings in April last year, followed by buying Norwegian managing general agent Fender Marine in June as it invested in marine specialism.

Prior to that, it snapped up Manchester