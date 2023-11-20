Insurance Age

Martyn’s Law to usher in new era of terrorism risk mitigation and management

Glade of Light Memorial to the Manchester Arena attack victims
The Glade of Light Memorial to the Manchester Arena attack victims
    • Edward Murray

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

New legislation aimed at protecting premises from terrorism attacks might be thin on detail. But brokers need be prepared to assess how it will impact their clients over the coming months, as Edward Murray discovers.

Brokers placing terrorism and liability cover have been served notice that legislative changes affecting their venue-owning clients will be enacted during the 2023/24 parliamentary session.

In the King’s Speech, which was delivered on 7 November at the Palace of Westminster to members of both houses of parliament, King Charles III said: “Legislation will be introduced to protect public premises from terrorism in light of the Manchester Arena attack.”

This single sentence was the only reference

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: