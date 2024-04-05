Insurance Age

UK businesses unprepared for incoming Martyn’s Law, warns Gallagher

Law court gavel
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Research from Gallagher has found just 23% of firms are fully confident they will be able to fulfil the requirements of Martyn’s Law when it comes into force.

The survey in January and February of 300 senior managers and owners of hospitality businesses set to be impacted also discovered only 56% are aware of the law. This is despite enhanced tier premises (with capacity for over 800 people) potentially facing fines of up to £18m or 5% of worldwide revenue if they fail to comply with the legislation.

Martyn’s Law was named after Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

Last year Insurance Age reporte

