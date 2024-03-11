As Inclusivity Partners closes, how can brokers attract more over-50s returners into the sector?

The over-50s and returners are a large talent pool that brokers are missing out on. Rosie Simms looks into how this demographic can help win the war for talent after a specialist partner with significant intermediary support pulls out.

In 2021 nine insurers and brokers created a cross-sector returners programme to encourage more women to return to the insurance industry, delivered by Inclusivity Partners. This increased to 12 in 2022.

The businesses that took part praised the valuable and diverse perspectives from those who spent time out of the workplace can bring.

However, Inclusivity Partners filed for voluntary liquidation early last year and was dissolved earlier this month [1 March]. But while this programme may have