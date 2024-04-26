Insurance Age

Gallagher maintains organic growth in Q1

fund-growth
Gallagher has posted 6% organic growth in its UK and Ireland retail division for the first quarter of 2024.

The figure was though slightly down on the 8% achieved in the final quarter of last year and compared to the first quarter of 2023 when it delivered 7%.

Michael Rea, UK CEO at Gallagher, said: “Our team of over 4,000 colleagues operating from our network of offices in our UK and Ireland retail division have delivered solid organic growth across the board.

Over the last few months, we have expanded our high-net-worth affinity partnerships and invested in our proposition, which is bearing fruit

