Tributes paid to Gallagher chair and ex-Pavey Group MD Graham Brown
The former MD of Pavey Group and latterly chair of Torquay and Exeter at Gallagher UK Graham Brown has passed away.
Pavey Group, including the Cottagesure scheme for owners of holiday homes and cottage complexes across the UK, was acquired by Gallagher in 2018.
At the time, Brown commented: “This is an exciting development for our teams at Pavey Group and Gallagher, one that will help us create even more compelling solutions for businesses based in the South West and beyond.
“Our scale and reputation locally, combined with Gallagher’s national and global reach, will create a winning formula for businesses
