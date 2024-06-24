Gallagher arm swoops for London-based advisory firm
Arthur J Gallagher’s captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex, has acquired London-based Implement Compliance Solutions & Resources.
ICSR provides consulting and support services on compliance, governance, risk and operations to brokers, MGAs, Lloyd’s managing agents and insurers from start-ups to the largest multi-nationals.
On its website, it names major brokers such as Acrisure, Clear Insurance Management, Miller and PIB as clients.
Managing director Kenneth Underhill and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Eaton, head of Artex EMEA.
“ICSR represents an excellent strategic fit for Artex
