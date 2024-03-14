PSC confirms takeover talks as consolidators tipped to swoop

Australia-headquartered PSC Insurance, a Top 100 broker in the UK, has confirmed being approached by multiple parties and in talks regarding a possible buyout.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday responding to news in the Australian Financial Review it said the discussions may or may not lead to an offer being made for the business.

The firm did not name the parties involved however AFR had reported PSC holding informal discussions with Gallagher and Ardonagh with Goldman