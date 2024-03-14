Insurance Age

PSC confirms takeover talks as consolidators tipped to swoop

Consolidation
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Australia-headquartered PSC Insurance, a Top 100 broker in the UK, has confirmed being approached by multiple parties and in talks regarding a possible buyout.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday responding to news in the Australian Financial Review it said the discussions may or may not lead to an offer being made for the business.

RelatedPSC Insurance buys Turner Rawlinson 

Australian group PSC Insurance has bought London-based broker Turner Rawlinson, according to filings at Companies House.

The firm did not name the parties involved however AFR had reported PSC holding informal discussions with Gallagher and Ardonagh with Goldman

More on Insight

Interview: Henry Topham, Allianz

As Allianz rebrands its digital motor insurance product Flow, Insurance Age caught up with managing director of UK retail Henry Topham to hear about his route into insurance and what benefits brokers get from the provider’s omni-channel approach.

Markerstudy rebrands broking arm

Markerstudy Broking has been renamed to Markerstudy Distribution to encapsulate the range of products and services across the whole division, the business has confirmed.

