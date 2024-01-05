People Moves: 2 – 5 January 2024

Keep up to date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.

Featured: ICSR and Gallagher.

ICSR makes two hirings to compliance and operations functions

Matthew Davies has joined ICSR as compliance manager where he will work with risk and compliance director Claire King.

Marissa Miller has been named as project manager within its operation function working with operations director Benoit Steulet.

They will both help ICSR continue to expand and diversify the range of services it deploys to support clients across the insurance sector. According to the company