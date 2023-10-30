Brokers pledge to stop sharing building commissions and cap fees
Five top 100 UK broking groups have pledged to end sharing building insurance commissions with landlords and to cap fees.
As first reported by the FT, Willis Towers Watson, Lockton, Brown & Brown, Bridge and PIB have agreed with the Government to stop the practice of sharing commissions with third parties on cladded buildings over 11 metres in height that have known fire-safety issues. They also pledged to cap the proportion of the premiums they take at 15%.
The government claim this would lower costs for thousands of leaseholders in buildings with fire safety issues.
Leaseholders in blocks of flats have no
