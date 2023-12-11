Insurance Age

How is broker M&A shaping up for acquirers and consolidators in 2024

2024 deadline
Risk.net montage
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With Insurance Age reporting on more than 100 broking deals alone in 2023, there still seems to be a healthy appetite for mergers and acquisitions in the sector. Saxon East reflects on the last 12 months and asks what the future has in store for further consolidation.

Pessimism was gripping the UK broking and acquisitions market at the start of the year.

Interest rates had gone from 0.5% to 3.5% in just twelve months, making debt used for deal-making more expensive.

This was on top of signs that the market was already cooling. Acquisitions specialist Imas revealed a 35% drop in insurance distribution mergers and acquisitions in 2022. 

American interest 

Despite these chilly winds, there is now growing optimism heading into 2024 that the UK broking acquisitional

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: