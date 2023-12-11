How is broker M&A shaping up for acquirers and consolidators in 2024

With Insurance Age reporting on more than 100 broking deals alone in 2023, there still seems to be a healthy appetite for mergers and acquisitions in the sector. Saxon East reflects on the last 12 months and asks what the future has in store for further consolidation.

Pessimism was gripping the UK broking and acquisitions market at the start of the year.

Interest rates had gone from 0.5% to 3.5% in just twelve months, making debt used for deal-making more expensive.

This was on top of signs that the market was already cooling. Acquisitions specialist Imas revealed a 35% drop in insurance distribution mergers and acquisitions in 2022.

Despite these chilly winds, there is now growing optimism heading into 2024 that the UK broking acquisitional