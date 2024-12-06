Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnball

Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

The success of our CMS financial intermediaries product.

We amalgamated separate binding authorities to provide consistency of cover, improved the policy wording so that it would be equal to or better than anything else on the market, repriced the premiums to reflect the fact that the losses we all expected in the previous few years hadn’t come through, and added Axa as a capacity provider alongside AmTrust to further strengthen the