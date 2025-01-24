Strong solvency means insurers have capacity for M&A, says Fitch
There is surplus capital available for UK insurers to take advantage of any mergers and acquisitions opportunities, according to Graham Coutts, senior director for EMEA Insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Speaking at Fitch’s Insurance Insights 2025 Conference yesterday, Coutts detailed that the majority of insurers have solvency levels around 200%, which he labelled as a rating strength.
He told the audience: "Solvency positions are quite strong so if there are opportunities then companies have the capacity to do the M&A transactions. If that happens, we would have to look at it on a deal-by-deal basis to see the impact on the market.
