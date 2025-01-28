Insurance Age

Five insurers scoop Gracechurch’s regional Service Quality Marques

celebration champagne awards
Allianz has been awarded two UK regional market insurer Service Quality Marques by Gracechurch, with Arch Insurance, Axa, Chubb and Ecclesiastical also being accredited.

Allianz, Arch and Axa were awarded the 2025 UK underwriting SQM by the independent insurance research consultancy. Gracechurch explained the insurers were “strongly recommended” by producing and placing brokers in the regional market.

Allianz and Arch also picked up the title last year.

All three insurers were consistently highly rated for two service-orientated metrics: collaboration and customer focus, according to the consultancy. All exceeded the 80% positive ratings threshold.

