Market Movement Index: Brokers cutting agencies to focus on fewer insurers

Analysis from Broker Insights shows brokers are consolidating agency numbers and ending relationships with smaller, less useful, insurers. Rachel Gordon breaks down the data.

In partnership with Broker Insights

Brokers are streamlining their insurer relationships and saying goodbye to those they place fewer policies with. This controls costs and channelling more business through a smaller number, can push up service levels and secure better wordings.

Agency consolidation is a key trend in the latest Broker Insights research, which analyses policy movement between markets.

Reducing insurers

Eleanor Haig, data manager for Broker Insights