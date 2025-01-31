Gallagher revenues top $11bn

Arthur J. Gallagher has revealed a near $1.5bn (£1.21bn) leap in revenue for 2024 driven by acquisitions and organic growth.

The $11.4bn total, up from $9.93bn in 2023, came as the global giant struck 48 deals in the year.

The broking unit posted organic growth of 7.4% as revenue reached $9.93bn (2023: $8.64bn).

The firm did not provide UK figures.

While Gallagher made a string of acquisitions around the world, it paused on buying UK brokers