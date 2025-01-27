Jensten partners with financial networking club empowering women

Jensten has teamed up with investment networking club Frankie’s to share expertise and insights with members.

The pair detailed they will work together to support women and promote diversity and equality.

Frankie’s Network was founded in 2021 by Francesca Smith to empower women to have the confidence to be bold with the financial decisions they are making, by creating a community that opens the conversation when it comes to finance and dissects industry jargon.

Smith said: “At Frankie’s we continue to build an amazing community of smart-minded women and this collaboration with Jensten is a perfect fit to