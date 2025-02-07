FCA actions against misleading financial adverts nearly doubles in 2024

The Financial Conduct Authority intervened to get nearly 20,000 financial promotions withdrawn or amended in 2024, almost double the amount compared to 2023.

In total the regulator acted on 19,766 misleading financial promotions, versus 10,008 the year before.

The watchdog cited concerns about claims management company promotions as one of the drivers of the increased workload, along with worries about cryptoassets and debt solutions.

It listed that actions against CMCs resulted in the withdrawal of promotions from 46 authorised firms, affecting 9,197 promotions.

We expect firms to take the necessary steps to meet standards and will continue to work