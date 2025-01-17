Insurance Age

FCA targets 400 headcount as it continues Leeds office expansion

    • By Rosie Simms

The Financial Conduct Authority has expanded its Leeds regional office, with 100 more people expected to join this year.

The FCA opened its Leeds hub in September 2022 and it is currently a base for over 300 employees.

The office expansion was first announced in August last year and adds 5,000 square feet.

The new floor space at 6 Queen Street was officially opened yesterday (16 January) by FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi.

He was joined by guests Beth Russell, second permanent secretary to the Treasury and head of the Darlington Economic Campus at HM Treasury; Ed Whiting, Leeds City Council’s chief executive; Sebastian Walsh

