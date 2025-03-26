Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy

The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.

“A leaner, smarter FCA would be welcome in the intermediary space,” Hambley noted.

“It remains to be seen how any changes will work in practice, but I’d hope to see a simplification of data requirements for firms, reduced duplication and more efficient, speedier authorisations so firms aren’t delayed at the gateway.”

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing yesterday FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said: “I hear this most from firms – what they want from us is predictable