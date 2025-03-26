Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy
The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.
“A leaner, smarter FCA would be welcome in the intermediary space,” Hambley noted.
“It remains to be seen how any changes will work in practice, but I’d hope to see a simplification of data requirements for firms, reduced duplication and more efficient, speedier authorisations so firms aren’t delayed at the gateway.”
Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing yesterday FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said: “I hear this most from firms – what they want from us is predictable
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ardonagh December 24 raise measured at $2.5bn – report
Ardonagh will bring in up to $2.5bn (£1.94bn) from investors to be used for its growth plans including acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.
SSP completes 18-month cloud migration at £3m cost
SSP Broker has completed its cloud migration of more than 400 brokers after 18 months, costing the software house £3m.
FCA to cut “clunky interactions” as it drives digitisation
The Financial Conduct Authority is focused on cutting “clunky interactions”, with a key move being the digitisation of forms, according to Sheree Howard, FCA executive director of authorisations.
Bayles to lead Bravo Networks as MD Bennett moves to Towergate role
Bravo Networks managing director Scott Bennett has moved to be branch director for Towergate in Manchester with Phil Bayles covering at the network on an interim basis.
TBIG starts 2025 M&A push
Beam Insurance Solutions, part of The Broker Investment Group, has bought Bridgnorth-based KDH Insurance Brokers.
Howden grows employee benefits business with Barnett Waddingham purchase
Howden has agreed to buy pensions and employee benefits consultancy Barnett Waddingham, doubling its staff in the sector to almost 4,000 with £500m of global revenue.
FCA to consult on removing minimum training and development hours in insurance
The Financial Conduct Authority will open a consultation this summer including on the definition of SME used in the insurance market as part of its ongoing review of Consumer Duty rules.
FCA launches five-year strategy promising smarter, more efficient and effective regulation
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched its five-year strategy revealing the four priorities for 2025 to 2030.