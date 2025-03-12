FCA scraps D&I rules plan and delays non-financial misconduct update

Regulators have ended work on proposed rules and expectations aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in regulated firms.

In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority consulted in parallel setting out proposals to boost diversity and inclusion to support healthy work cultures, reduce groupthink and unlock talent.

Most of the requirements, including setting targets, regulatory reporting and disclosure, would have only applied to the largest firms – those with 251 or more staff.

The proposals came more than two years after the FCA and PRA first sought views in a discussion paper in July