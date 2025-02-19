Insurance Age

Broker Diversity Push: No progress measured in 2024 benchmark

Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap
For the third year running the percentage of six key broking leadership roles held by women has stayed stuck at just over 16%, according to the latest Broker Diversity Push benchmark from Insurance Age.

After improving between 2021 and 2022 and remaining stable in 2023 the level actually ticked down to 16.19% at the close of 2024 from 16.61% previously.

The roles

Governing functions

SMF1 – chief executiveSMF3 – executive directorSMF9 – chair of the governing bodySMF27 – partner

Required functions

SMF16 – compliance oversightSMF17 – money laundering reporting officer

Only one of six roles (see box, left) showed improvement between 2023 and the end of last year.

Insurance Age requests the data via a

