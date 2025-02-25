Four more S166s into insurance firms

The Financial Conduct commissioned four skilled person reports into insurance businesses between October and December 2024 taking the running total for the financial year into double digits.

The watchdog previously issued the sector with six between April and June, adding another two the next quarter in an ongoing clampdown.

The figures (see graph) indicate the annual total could reach a high for recent years.

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document