Brown & Brown’s Bridge integrates wholesale broker brands for international launch

Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment, is to bring its London-based businesses Lonmar Global Risks, Decus Insurance Brokers and BdB under Bridge Specialty International.

Bridge Specialty International will launch in December beginning with the rebranding of Lonmar.

Decus will integrate into Bridge Specialty International in 2025, with the UK-regulated entities of BdB following after.

Our vision is to create a new force in the London and international markets.Tim Coles, Bridge Specialty Group

Global Risk Partners, bought by Brown & Brown in July 2022, had backed the management buyout of specialist Lloyd’s broker Lonmar Global Risks in 2016, having done the same for

