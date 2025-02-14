Insurance Age

Specialty insurer becomes latest Lloyd’s entrant with Syndicate 1984

Convex Group, the specialty insurer and reinsurer, has received in principle approval to launch Lloyd’s Syndicate 1984, which will start underwriting in April 2025.

Convex has worked closely with its advisors Gallagher Re and Asta, which has been appointed as the managing agent.

Syndicate 1984 will be led by active underwriter, Jacqueline Wiffen, UK CUO for insurance at Convex, and has an initial target to underwrite £150m of gross written premium in 2025.

Aviva still weighing up Lloyd's re-entry as part of GCS strategy 

A Lloyd’s market re-entry is still under consideration by Aviva, according to its CEO of UK & Ireland general insurance, Adam Winslow

