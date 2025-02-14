Specialty insurer becomes latest Lloyd’s entrant with Syndicate 1984
Convex Group, the specialty insurer and reinsurer, has received in principle approval to launch Lloyd’s Syndicate 1984, which will start underwriting in April 2025.
Convex has worked closely with its advisors Gallagher Re and Asta, which has been appointed as the managing agent.
Syndicate 1984 will be led by active underwriter, Jacqueline Wiffen, UK CUO for insurance at Convex, and has an initial target to underwrite £150m of gross written premium in 2025.RelatedAviva still weighing up Lloyd’s re-entry as part of GCS strategy
A Lloyd’s market re-entry is still under consideration by Aviva, according to its CEO of UK & Ireland general insurance, Adam Winslow
More on Commercial
Sompo creates global P&C and wellbeing segments
Sompo Holdings has formed two global segments, Sompo Property and Casualty and Sompo Wellbeing with the restructure kicking in on 1 April.
PIB kicks off 2025 buys with Residentsline
PIB has bought flats and apartments insurance specialist Residentsline from managing director owner Belinda Bagnall in its first deal of the year.
RSA sees underwriting profit shoot up as combined ratio improves
RSA’s underwriting profit almost doubled in 2024, hitting £172m, up from £90m in 2023, the insurer’s parent company, Intact, has reported.
Allianz warns motor traders on EV batteries with guidance for brokers
Allianz UK has warned motor traders on the high risks and costs of Electric Vehicle battery fires, as it offered risk management guidance to brokers and policyholders.
Motor MGA widens distribution after targeting £125m GWP with Zurich capacity
Managing general agent Freedom Services is aiming to more than double the business it writes to £125m gross written premium through a capacity deal it struck with Zurich in 2024, Insurance Age can reveal.
Radius Insurance Solutions adds ex-Aon and Hiscox leader Philip Thorn as MD
Radius Insurance Solutions has appointed Philip Thorn from Aon as managing director, succeeding Matt Kirby.
Market Movement Index: Brokers cutting agencies to focus on fewer insurers
Analysis from Broker Insights shows brokers are consolidating agency numbers and ending relationships with smaller, less useful, insurers. Rachel Gordon breaks down the data.
MGA Aspect expands in property with more products promised for brokers
High-hazards mid-market specialist managing general agent Aspect has rolled out a broader range of product capabilities and a brand refresh.