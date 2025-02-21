US consolidator completes first overseas deal with UK MGA buy

Bishop Street Underwriters has completed its acquisition of Landmark Underwriting, a specialty-focused managing general agent based in London.

The deal, which marks Bishop Street’s first investment outside of North America, was first announced in November; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The US-based MGA consolidator and incubator backed by RedBird Capital Partners confirmed Landmark’s leadership team will remain intact with Sitki Gelmen as group CEO, David Ratledge as group MD and Deepti Janak as group CFO.

Bespoke solutions

Founded in 2017, Landmark offers a range of bespoke insurance solutions across various classes