Insurance Age

Gallagher names ex-Giles boss Lyons specialty CEO as Turner departs

Sarah Lyons
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Gallagher has appointed Sarah Lyons, currently CEO of its Australia and Asia business, as CEO of the London-based specialty division, succeeding Jonathan Turner.

The broker confirmed Turner’s exit after nearly a decade at the firm.

He joined in September 2015 as executive chairman for Pen Underwriting becoming CEO at the start of 2017.

In February 2020, Turner moved across from Pen to take on the specialty leadership post.

Australia

Lyons, pictured, came on board at Gallagher in 2014 when the global giant bought all Wesfarmers’ insurance broking operations in a deal that stretched across Australia and New Zealand, and included Oamps where she worked as head

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: