Gallagher names ex-Giles boss Lyons specialty CEO as Turner departs

Gallagher has appointed Sarah Lyons, currently CEO of its Australia and Asia business, as CEO of the London-based specialty division, succeeding Jonathan Turner.

The broker confirmed Turner’s exit after nearly a decade at the firm.

He joined in September 2015 as executive chairman for Pen Underwriting becoming CEO at the start of 2017.

In February 2020, Turner moved across from Pen to take on the specialty leadership post.

Lyons, pictured, came on board at Gallagher in 2014 when the global giant bought all Wesfarmers’ insurance broking operations in a deal that stretched across Australia and New Zealand, and included Oamps where she worked as head