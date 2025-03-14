People Moves: 10 – 14 March 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance. Featuring: Global Parametrics, Dual UK, Marsh, Access Insurance, SRG and Howden. Ola Jacob joins Global Parametrics Ola Jacob joins Global Parametrics Global Parametrics, a CelsiusPro Group company, has appointed Ola Jacob as London Market business development director joining from Descartes Underwriting where he was UK & Ireland business development director for parametric solutions. With over 13 years of experience in the London Market, Jacob has also been a senior broker at Gallagher and broker success manager at FloodFlash. He

