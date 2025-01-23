SRG doubles headcount and gets new investor with “transformative” acquisition
Specialist Risk Group has expanded into mainland Europe with the acquisition of German broker Ecclesia’s assets in Belgium and the Netherlands.
The deal will see seven businesses and 700 employees across the two countries join SRG which launched into Asia last year.
SRG’s previous largest deal was London-based professional lines specialist, CBC Partnership at the end of 2023.
Welcoming 700 new colleagues across Europe doubles our headcount, marking a significant step in our international expansion and further enriching our specialist capabilities.
In addition to the acquisition, Ecclesia Group will join Warburg Pincus and Temasek as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Allianz UK names Cox as chief claims officer in team merger
Allianz UK has appointed Matt Cox to the newly created role of chief claims officer as it brings together the commercial and personal claims teams.
New analysis: A short history of broker rebrands as Ardonagh bins ‘Towergate’
Yesterday Insurance Age revealed that Ardonagh Advisory is to become Everywhen, with the long-standing brand Towergate among those disappearing. Jonathan Swift takes a look at other post-2000 broker rebrands for pointers as to whether it might be successful or not.
Pen boosts capacity with QBE in £420m deal package
Pen Underwriting has extended its partnership with QBE in the UK and Ireland, renewing capacity for public authority risks as well as the hazardous goods and environmental industries.
Liiba seeks to quantify London brokers value to global economy
A trade body has launched a project to quantify the monetary value of London’s brokers to the global economy.
Bottle to lead Arch in the UK following Bashford retirement
Arch Insurance International has promoted Mike Bottle to the role of managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division, with immediate effect.
PIB enters another country with latest European buy
PIB Group has entered the Portuguese market, its 11th territory, through the acquisition of Vitorinos Group, a broker with business volume of €80m (£67.8m) in managed premiums.
People Moves: 13 – 17 January 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Analysis: Fortune favours the bold – Is 2025 a ‘golden opportunity’ to join the M&A bandwagon?
With deals at an all-time high – but shrinking in size – and with the established consolidators becoming more picky, could 2025 be the perfect time for smaller brokers to start buying? Jonathan Swift mulls the hypothesis.