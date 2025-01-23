Insurance Age

SRG doubles headcount and gets new investor with “transformative” acquisition

Warren Downey
    Insurance Age staff

    2 minutes

Specialist Risk Group has expanded into mainland Europe with the acquisition of German broker Ecclesia’s assets in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The deal will see seven businesses and 700 employees across the two countries join SRG which launched into Asia last year.

SRG’s previous largest deal was London-based professional lines specialist, CBC Partnership at the end of 2023.

Welcoming 700 new colleagues across Europe doubles our headcount, marking a significant step in our international expansion and further enriching our specialist capabilities.

In addition to the acquisition, Ecclesia Group will join Warburg Pincus and Temasek as

