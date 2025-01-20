Liiba seeks to quantify London brokers value to global economy

A trade body has launched a project to quantify the monetary value of London’s brokers to the global economy.

Known informally as Brokers Matter, the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association (Liiba) plans to commission research to calculate the financial contribution that wholesale broking makes to global GDP.

The proposal was published as part of Liiba’s agenda for 2025. Discussions on the scope and scale of the project are in the early stages.

Christopher Croft, CEO of Liiba, said: “Wholesale broking is the engine oil of the global machine. It’s the mechanism that allows wealth creators to