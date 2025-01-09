Brown & Brown Europe reveals final deal of 2024 with Hampshire broker buy

Brown & Brown Europe rounded off 2024 with a swoop for Hampshire-headquartered Addingstone Insurance Solutions, Insurance Age can reveal.

The December deal was the broker’s 13th of the year, putting it second only to JMG Group (with 16) in terms of the numbers of buys it sealed over the last 12 months, based on the Insurance Age UK Broker M&A Map.

According to its website, as of today, 9 January, Addingstone claims it is an “innovative, dynamic company with traditional values”.

Dynamic

It adds: “As one of the few remaining independent brokers, our team of experienced experts are able to be dynamic and flexible to your needs.

