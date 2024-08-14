Scor’s McMurdo replaces Johnson as Accredited UK and European boss

Stuart McMurdo has been named president of Accredited UK and Europe, replacing outgoing Colin Johnson.

Based in its London office, McMurdo, pictured, starts on 1 October and will report to William Spiegel, CEO of Accredited.

He replaces Johnson, CEO of Accredited Insurance Europe, who will remain in situ for the short term to ensure a smooth handover. Johnson is expected to join Hadron UK in 2025.

In his new role, McMurdo will be responsible for leading Accredited’s operations across the UK and Europe. He will also become CEO of Accredited’s regulated entities, subject to regulatory approvals.

