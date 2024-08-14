Insurance Age

Scor’s McMurdo replaces Johnson as Accredited UK and European boss

Stuart Murdo Accredited
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Stuart McMurdo has been named president of Accredited UK and Europe, replacing outgoing Colin Johnson.

Based in its London office, McMurdo, pictured, starts on 1 October and will report to William Spiegel, CEO of Accredited.

He replaces Johnson, CEO of Accredited Insurance Europe, who will remain in situ for the short term to ensure a smooth handover. Johnson is expected to join Hadron UK in 2025.

In his new role, McMurdo will be responsible for leading Accredited’s operations across the UK and Europe. He will also become CEO of Accredited’s regulated entities, subject to regulatory approvals.

Relat

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Howden acquires £60m premium broker

Howden has purchased UK health and life insurance broker Help Me Compare Group (which trades as ActiveQuote) and its subsidiaries, supporting Howden’s position in these UK markets.

Q&A: Seventeen Group CEO, Paul Anscombe

The boss of Seventeen Group, Paul Anscombe, tells Insurance Age about getting to 10 deals this year, the firm’s national reach and how innovation and specialisms are helping deliver organic growth at a business that has its eyes fixed on long-term independence.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: