Lucida names Gledhill as CEO with founder Joseph focusing on CUO role

Former BGL leader Matthew Gledhill has joined motor specialist Lucida as group CEO succeeding Mike Joseph who has switched to focus on the chief underwriting officer post having previously held both jobs.

Gledhill has over 30 years of experience in financial services, including nearly 20 at BGL which he left in 2020.

During his time at BGL his roles included managing director of Bennetts and of Frontline, as well as commercial, ecommerce and marketing director.

Most recently he was MD of digital life insurance business Reviti.

Holding company Lucida Group’s portfolio includes Bennetts Motorcycling and commercial division Moorhouse Group which were both bought in 2021 as well as car-focused Right