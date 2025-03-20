Insurance Age

Howden buys Scottish broker

edinburgh
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Howden Scotland has bought Edinburgh-based SKB Independent Insurance Brokers.

Founded by CEO Satvinder Breeze, SKB provides insurance services to businesses throughout Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK.

SKB has been rebranded as Howden and will be integrated into the existing Howden Scotland team based in Edinburgh.

Howden Scotland, formerly known as Bruce Stevenson, which was snapped up in 2021, made its first deal after the rebrand in 2023, buying Glasgow-based Neilson Laurence & Neil.

Last year, Howden also bought Glasgow-headquartered personal and commercial lines broker

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: