Howden buys Scottish broker

Howden Scotland has bought Edinburgh-based SKB Independent Insurance Brokers.

Founded by CEO Satvinder Breeze, SKB provides insurance services to businesses throughout Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK.

SKB has been rebranded as Howden and will be integrated into the existing Howden Scotland team based in Edinburgh.

Howden Scotland, formerly known as Bruce Stevenson, which was snapped up in 2021, made its first deal after the rebrand in 2023, buying Glasgow-based Neilson Laurence & Neil.

Last year, Howden also bought Glasgow-headquartered personal and commercial lines broker