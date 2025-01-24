People Moves: 20 – 24 January 2025

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: Arag, Scor and IQUW.

Arag Law adds partner

Chris Neill has been appointed partner and head of volume litigation at Arag Law, the law firm purchased as part of the Das UK acquisition.

Neill is responsible for overseeing Arag Law’s volume personal injury, landlord and tenant, and contract teams.

Having worked at the firm for seven years, he joined as a senior associate in 2018. He then rose to the position of principal associate with responsibility for people and performance across the