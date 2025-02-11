Insurance Age

MGA takes another Axa leader with CUO hire

Gary Head
    • Insurance Age staff

    2 minutes

Optio Group has appointed the former Axa director of schemes and delegated authorities Gary Head as chief underwriting officer, effective immediately.

The move sees him reunited at the specialty managing general agent with CEO Deepak Soni, who joined from Axa last year where he was the commercial director.

Head, pictured, originally joined Axa at the start of 2020, and widened his managerial remit two years later to also include leadership of financial lines. 

Optio’s expansion into new markets and profitable specialties has been highly impressive, with the platform that Deepak and the senior team are building boasting huge potential. 

Prior to

