Avid targets £100m GWP by end of 2025

Stephen Gibson
Managing director of Avid Insurance Services, Stephen Gibson, is targeting £100m of gross written premium by the end of 2025, growing from around £75m to £80m this year.

Gibson, pictured, said the MGA continues to look for complementary products within the insurance market that would benefit the business.

“We’re not mainstream, we’re not going to go into household or anything like that. We want to continue to provide expertise and opportunity to the market and we do operate in a space that is selective,” he noted.

RelatedAvid swoops for specialist construction MGA 

Deal for IIGL will see Avid diversify into four new specialisms as the MGA's GWP reaches £75m.

