CEO Dave Clapp sets £400m target for The Broker Investment Group

The Broker Investment Group is aiming for 10 deals this year and double-digit organic growth to help reach its new target of £400m of gross written premium by the end of 2028, Insurance Age can reveal.

The firm was the joint third most active buyer in 2024 striking 11 deals.

TBIG CEO Dave Clapp said he was “delighted” by the performance, hailing the achievement of a business privately owned by the management team that does not have “infinite resources”.

It now has 40 investments made up of seven minority stakes and 33 majority holdings of which three are at 100%.

The business already has six discussions with potential sellers under way, four having reached legal stages. The likelihood is that the