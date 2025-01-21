Insurance Age

New Ripe CEO eyes up deals and four product launches in 2025

Alan Thomas Ripe
“The challenge that I’ve taken on, and I’ve mapped out, is both organic growth maintained in double digits and a healthy amount of growth coming through new products,” Ripe CEO Alan Thomas has told Insurance Age.

Thomas, pictured, joined the firm last September after eight years at Simply Business.

His goals for 2025 include “more than two, less than five” acquisitions.

Ripe made its first ever buy in September 2023, snapping up specialist boat insurance provider Craftinsure.

In October 2024, it signed up to take over non-commercial marine insurance specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty, in a deal expected to close in the first half of this year.

“We’re not seeking to be a consolidator,” Thomas

