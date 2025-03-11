M&A market will be busy but less frenzied in 2025, says Ardonagh boss Bayles

Ardonagh Advisory leader Phil Bayles has hailed reaching the goal of 12 deals in 2024 and indicated around a further six this year.

The chief commercial officer previously revealed the target of a deal a month at the start of last year.

“It was a really satisfactory year, not because of the numbers, but because of the quality of the assets that we got, and then what’s happened to them once they’ve arrived,” he said.

Insurance Age reported on eight UK broker deals in 2024 involving Ardonagh, which along with book buys, MGA additions and yet to be announced purchases, meant the firm hit the mark. Added to this came the benefit