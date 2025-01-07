Iprism broadens capacity deal with Zurich

Managing general agent Iprism has signed a multi-year deal with Zurich bringing in capacity for its property owners and commercial combined products.

The deal extends the MGA’s existing arrangement with the provider which already encompasses capacity for trades and professions and retail package products.

According to the construction, property and high net worth MGA the new arrangement is expected to yield up to £30m of gross written premium.

