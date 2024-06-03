Markel UK targets 20% growth a year – Sykes

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jo Sykes, divisional director for the UK broker channel at Markel, told Insurance Age the specialist insurer has growth ambitions of around 20% a year from a UK perspective.

Sykes, pictured, sees the construction proposition the business launched last year as a “major growth area” as Markel Construction has been “inundated” with inquiries.

In the last four years Markel has grown by 120%, Sykes said.

“One of the key points is how to continue to grow and you want to continue to grow at scale in those specialty areas.”

Markel doesn’t have any plans to launch any new products, she added.

Products

It has also refreshed its tech product in its entirety as it gained feedback

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group

James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don’t talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: