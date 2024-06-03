Markel UK targets 20% growth a year – Sykes
Jo Sykes, divisional director for the UK broker channel at Markel, told Insurance Age the specialist insurer has growth ambitions of around 20% a year from a UK perspective.
Sykes, pictured, sees the construction proposition the business launched last year as a “major growth area” as Markel Construction has been “inundated” with inquiries.
In the last four years Markel has grown by 120%, Sykes said.
“One of the key points is how to continue to grow and you want to continue to grow at scale in those specialty areas.”
Markel doesn't have any plans to launch any new products, she added.
It has also refreshed its tech product in its entirety as it gained feedback
