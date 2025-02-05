Insurance Age

Howden ‘absolutely not done’ with buying in the UK

David Howden
Howden is targeting £10bn of revenue by 2030, having broken through the £3bn barrier last year, and is keeping its eye on the ball for organic growth and buying in the UK, according to CEO David Howden.

The business previously expanded rapidly in the UK regional broker market. It snapped up A-Plan in 2021 and Aston Lark in 2022, rebranding them both to Howden in 2023, the year it also bought Reich.

“We’re very interested to invest in the UK,” David Howden, pictured, told Insurance Age.

“For us, it’s all about the right business. We want to team up with people who are interested in their clients, their people and growing the business.”

Last year’s purchases included Laurie Ross, Help Me Compare

