Aviva “ruthlessly focused” on being consistent for brokers, says CEO Storah

Aviva grew UK SME business by 12% in 2024 with a more or less 50/50 split between rate and policy count growth, its UK and Ireland general insurance CEO has told Insurance Age.

The insurer scored another year of double-digit growth with a 22% hike in personal lines to £3.6bn as commercial rose 12% to also hit £3.6bn.

Operating profits were also up, soaring by two-thirds in the UK to £646m.

A year ago, in his inaugural annual results statement after taking up the post, Jason Storah, pictured, committed to consistency and stability for brokers.

Hailing the latest figures, he flagged the achievements and promised the provider would keep its eye on the ball for broker service