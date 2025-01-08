Young broker looks to grow skills on Aviva’s Rising Stars programme

Aviva Rising Stars participant Poppy Keys, commercial broker executive at ABA Insurance Commercial, confirms she is already seeing changes to her role thanks to the programme.

Insurance Age revealed in December that Aviva had launched the offering targeting “rising stars” in insurance broking designed to help brokers develop and retain young talent.

The first class started in October and will run through to July this year. It had 80 applicants which was whittled down to 16 individuals after a “rigorous selection process”.

Keys was nominated by her mentor Josh Samrai, company director at ABA.

How can we set up achievable goals and monitor those goals as we go forward and