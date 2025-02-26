The Yorkshire Broker looks to build on base as inquiries grow

Launched in 2023, The Yorkshire Broker has seen inquiries kicking up in the past six months, according to managing director Martin Weaver-Parker, after “a bit of a slow start”, as he targets doubling gross written premiums in 18 months.

“We put a lot of work into networking, the socials, just getting the brand and the name out there. We’ve got insurers coming to us now wanting to give us agencies. We’re getting calls in and inquiries. It just seems to have kicked up, especially these last six months and gone really crazy busy.”

He stated that building on its base and adding a new recruit (see box) in the next month will help put plans into place.

Weaver-Parker, pictured left, told Insurance Age: “All these ideas that we’ve got