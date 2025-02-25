Interview: RSA commercial managing director Sonya Bryson on being the “insurer on speed dial” for brokers

RSA commercial managing director Sonya Bryson told Insurance Age the insurer has established its regional footprint as she shared insight on traded SME and servicing risks better that fall between e-trade and mid-market, but admitted it is behind schedule on offering one product set by the end of H1 2025.

In a webinar in 2024 after the acquisition of NIG the insurer committed to offering a “single product set in the first half of next year”. It also set out a promise of delivering the package of one product, price and proposition to market by the end of 2025 as part of its ‘One Commercial’ programme.

Bryson has now acknowledged the insurer is “slightly behind” on the time scales for the single product set.

“I think it will be the early part of the second half of the year rather than the first half