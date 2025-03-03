Insurance Age

Markel appoints Nicola Cunliffe to drive broker trading

deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markel has named Nicola Cunliffe as head of trading in the UK, with responsibility for brokers’ experience when dealing with the insurer.

Most recently head of insurance operations at Flock from September 2024, Cunliffe previously joined Axa in 2016 and was latterly head of SME trading operations, taking on the role in July 2023.

According to Markel, Cunliffe’s experience will play a pivotal role in supporting its continued profitable growth in the UK, while driving forward broker trading operations.

It is a newly created role.

Trading

Cunliffe said: “Markel has a strong reputation for its broker relationships and service-led approach

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Eaton Gate first MGA live on imarket

Managing general agent Eaton Gate has joined imarket and will be deploying its first product, tradespeople, through imarket to the Bravo Digital Trader platform in March.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: