Markel appoints Nicola Cunliffe to drive broker trading

Markel has named Nicola Cunliffe as head of trading in the UK, with responsibility for brokers’ experience when dealing with the insurer.

Most recently head of insurance operations at Flock from September 2024, Cunliffe previously joined Axa in 2016 and was latterly head of SME trading operations, taking on the role in July 2023.

According to Markel, Cunliffe’s experience will play a pivotal role in supporting its continued profitable growth in the UK, while driving forward broker trading operations.

It is a newly created role.

Trading

Cunliffe said: “Markel has a strong reputation for its broker relationships and service-led approach