Insurance Age

Interview: Mike Bottle, managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division

Mike Bottle
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

After a decade of transformation, multi-award-winning Arch is very much open for business with brokers and ready for more profitable growth across its regional network, hub and digital offerings, boss Mike Bottle tells Insurance Age.

If he were asked to give a speech at the Royal Albert Hall, then “thanking the team; I would definitely be thanking the brokers,” is what managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division, Mike Bottle, would say.

The insurer scooped the Broker Partner of the Year accolade at the British Insurance Awards last year, where none of the company winners get to give a speech.

“I would say it’s recognition of the core principles on which we operate. We will always trade how the broker wants to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: