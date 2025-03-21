Interview: Mike Bottle, managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division

After a decade of transformation, multi-award-winning Arch is very much open for business with brokers and ready for more profitable growth across its regional network, hub and digital offerings, boss Mike Bottle tells Insurance Age.

If he were asked to give a speech at the Royal Albert Hall, then “thanking the team; I would definitely be thanking the brokers,” is what managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division, Mike Bottle, would say.

The insurer scooped the Broker Partner of the Year accolade at the British Insurance Awards last year, where none of the company winners get to give a speech.

“I would say it’s recognition of the core principles on which we operate. We will always trade how the broker wants to