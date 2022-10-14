Applied Systems targets UK "number one" status drawing on US strength

Speaking to sister-title Post at the Applied Net conference in Nashville, CEO of Applied Europe, Tom Needs said having a US arm allowed the UK and Ireland business to experiment and innovate more.

“When we look at the business in the US and Canada, we are the clear market leader in both territories and that’s our aspiration in the UK,” said Needs, pictured.

Applied Systems showed off the size of its US operations last week with a conference at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Resort, welcoming as many guests as you would expect at a British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference.

Applied is very much seen as the market leader in Ireland according to Stephen Murphy, senior director of